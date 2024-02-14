“Let’s do it big!”: Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs get ready for Super Bowl parade

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — There can surely be no better day than Valentine’s Day to shower your city’s football team with love – and if there is one team that’s truly earned that show of affection from fans, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs will celebrate becoming just the second team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back Super Bowls and show off the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the champions’ parade through Kansas City.

Given the team’s successes in recent years – four Super Bowl appearances and three wins – the Chiefs are getting pretty good at celebrating.

Reid says to not go overboard

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who at 28 years of age has already cemented his claim to arguably being the greatest quarterback ever, is more than ready to get the party started.

“ChiefsKingdom let’s do it big tomorrow!!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. “See yall at the parade!”

Mahomes certainly enjoyed last year’s parade, too, at one point handing a fan the Lombardi Trophy and then apparently forgetting about it as he walked away.

One Chiefs player that perhaps still needs practice with celebrations is cornerback Jaylen Watson, who ended last year’s revelries in a wheelchair.

“You going to make it this year bro?” Mahomes joked with Watson on X.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters it has been “mentioned a couple of times” to his players not to go too overboard with the celebrations.

“It’s great to have fun but be smart,” he added.

Parade details

This year’s parade will start at 11 a.m. local time (12 p.m. ET) and will last for roughly an hour and a half, finishing at Union Station where an hour-long rally will begin shortly afterwards.

Temperatures are forecast to be unseasonably warm, reaching a high of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 degrees Celsius), with city officials reportedly estimating that more than one million fans could turn out.

The numbers will likely be boosted given several schools in the city have allowed students the day off to enjoy the celebrations.

The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation says it “anticipates tremendous crowds.”

Joe Hennessy, a reporter for local station KCTV, posted a video on X of Chiefs fans arriving at the parade route at 4 a.m. to secure their places at the front.

“Chiefs fans are built different!” he wrote.

Reid said the Chiefs coaches will “take right around a week off” after the parade, but will then get straight back to work for the NFL Combine, which begins on February 26.

But if last year is anything to go by, the Chiefs players will likely need longer than a week to fully recuperate.

