Sam Kerr nets hat-trick as she captains Chelsea Women to a 4-1 Champions League win against Paris FC Féminines

(CNN) — Australian superstar Sam Kerr scored a stunning hat-trick in Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Paris FC Féminines in the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) on Thursday.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who has led the team to six Women’s Super League (WSL) titles since taking over as coach in 2012, will depart at the end of the season to take up a position with the US Women’s National Team, but there was no sign of her side being affected by that news in a comprehensive victory at Stamford Bridge.

Paris sought to take the game to Hayes’ team early on and forward Mathilde Bourdieu forced a save from Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger with a low strike.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour as Kerr collected a pass from Lauren James, who was coming off a hat-trick in a 5-1 WSL win against Liverpool on Sunday, and poked past Paris goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The French side continued to put Chelsea under pressure and deservedly equalised as defender Thea Greboval met a corner with a header that looped over Berger, with Jess Carter unable to clear the ball off their line.

Chelsea introduced English midfielder Fran Kirby from the bench after half-time, though Paris had the first chance after the interval, as Berger rushed out to deny Bourdieu once again at close range.

Chelsea immediately responded by restoring their advantage. Kerr got on the end of a low cross from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and tapped the ball home for her second of the night.

Kerr completed her hat-trick soon after in spectacular fashion. A long ball forward by Berger evaded the Paris defenders and put the Australian striker through on goal. With Nnadozie off her line, Kerr audaciously lobbed the Nigerian goalkeeper from outside the penalty area to score her third.

Erin Cuthbert almost extended the Blues’ lead with a long-range effort, before Louise Fleury missed a chance to pull one back for the visitors.

Kerr had an opportunity for her fourth of the evening when she was teed up by Kirby but dragged her effort wide.

Chelsea capped off the game in style in the first minute of additional time. Two substitutes combined as Sophie Ingle met Ève Périsset’s low corner with an excellent half-volley to make the score 4-1.

“I thought it was a performance where we dug something out – and the strength came from the bench tonight,” Hayes said after the game. “Sophie [Ingle] coming on, I thought she brought the calm, composed impact we needed.”

The manager was also highly impressed with Kerr, who captained the side in absence of Millie Bright, considering that the striker had stated that she was not fully recovered from an injury that disrupted her preseason.

“If that is her at 80% – or whatever the per cent she is – then I’ll take that every week, that is not bad!” Hayes said. “I can’t wait for the 100% version to come.”

Paris is at the bottom of the Group D table having lost its opening two fixtures, while Chelsea moves up to second place on four points, behind Häcken Women, who defeated Real Madrid 2-1 on Thursday.

