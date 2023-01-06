NFL owners approve unique neutral site playoff arrangement following Bills-Bengals cancellation

(CNN) -- The NFL owners have approved an unprecedented postseason plan following the cancellation of Monday night's Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which would allow the title game for the American Football Conference to be held at a neutral site.

The league held a special virtual meeting with all 32 team owners or their designee on Friday to determine possible playoff scenarios, because two teams, the Bills and Bengals, will have played fewer regular season games.

The NFL owners approved the unique plan to host the AFC Championship game at a neutral site if the two participating teams played an unequal number of games and both teams could have been a potential top seed had the Bills-Bengals game been played to its conclusion.

The owners also approved Friday a plan to utilize a coin flip to determine the home field for a possible Wild Card round game between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

The scenarios vote needed at least 24 of the 32 owners to approve the resolutions to pass.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.