Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer, WTA website says

By Ben Church, CNN

Tennis great Martina Navratilova says she has been diagnosed with both stage one throat and breast cancer, according to a statement on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) website.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable,” the 66-year-old said in the statement Monday.

“I’m hoping for a favorable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

Navratilova, who won 59 grand slam titles in her career, had already battled breast cancer in 2010.

The latest prognosis is said to be good, according to the statement, and she will begin treatment in New York, US, next week.

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jill Martin contributed reporting.