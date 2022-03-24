Second Texas grand jury declines to charge Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Andy Rose, CNN

A second Texas grand jury investigation into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has ended without any charges, Brazoria County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday afternoon.

“After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes,” District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a written statement.

“Accordingly, this matter is closed,” Selleck said.

The statement did not specify what allegations were being considered by the grand jury against Watson. He is facing 22 civil lawsuits, many of them alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

“We are thrilled that the Brazoria County grand jury cleared Deshaun Watson of the one remaining criminal allegation,” Watson’s lead attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement. “We’ve known all along what people who learn the facts also know — Deshaun committed no crimes.”

Since the lawsuits were filed, Watson has been traded to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have defended signing Watson, saying they carried out a “comprehensive evaluation” beforehand.

Watson is also being investigated by the NFL, and if he is found to have violated league rules, he likely would be suspended.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said: “We continue to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy.”

Two weeks ago, a Harris County grand jury declined to charge Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Following that decision, Watson said justice was served.

“It’s definitely a very emotional moment for me. I know we’re far from being done of handling what we need to handle (legally),” Watson said then. “I thank my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for letting the truth be heard.”

The quarterback said at the time he was ready to get back on the field.

Hardin said Thursday, “It is time to let the civil litigation proceed at a normal pace and for Deshaun Watson to take his place as the quarterback of the future for the Browns.”

Watson is an NFL superstar, having been selected for three Pro Bowls in his five seasons with the Houston Texans. He did not play during the 2021 season because of the investigations into the allegations.

According to the Spotrac website, Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract in 2020, and then signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns.

