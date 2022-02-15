Skip to Content
Here’s who won gold medals at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday

<i>Jean Catuffe/Getty Images</i><br/>China's Su Yiming performs a trick during the men's snowboard big air final on Day 11 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
China's Su Yiming performs a trick during the men's snowboard big air final on Day 11 of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

There were nine gold medals up for grabs on Tuesday at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here’s a breakdown of who is taking home gold for their delegations on Day 11 of the Games.

Alpine Skiing

  • Women’s downhill: Corinne Suter, Switzerland

Biathlon

  • Men’s 4×7.5km relay: Norway

Bobsled

  • Two-man: Francesco Friedrich, Germany

Freestyle Skiing

  • Women’s freeski slopestyle: Mathilde Gremaud, Switzerland

Nordic Combined

  • Individual Gundersen large hill/10km cross-country: Jørgen Graabak, Norway

Snowboard

  • Women’s snowboard big air: Anna Gasser, Austria
  • Men’s snowboard big air: Su Yiming, China

Speed Skating

  • Women’s team pursuit: Canada
  • Men’s team pursuit: Norway

The full medal table can be found here.

