Timeline of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s failed drug test

The doping scandal surrounding Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater Kamila Valieva has rocked the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 15-year-old Valieva, a breakout star of the Games who helped the ROC take home gold in the figure skating team event, was allowed to compete despite testing positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine, which is commonly used to treat people with angina.

The failed test only came to light during the Winter Olympics, and it remains unclear if the drug test controversy will see the medal revoked.

The scandal continues to delay the awarding of medals to all three teams — silver for Team USA and bronze for Team Japan.

Here’s a timeline of the events we know so far

December 25, 2021 – Drug sample is taken from Valieva at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

January 15, 2021 – Valieva wins 2022 European Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

February 1, 2022 – Valieva arrives in Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

February 7, 2022 – Valieva helps ROC win gold in the figure skating team event at Beijing 2022, landing the first ever quadruple jump by a woman in Olympic competition.

February 7, 2022 – According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden confirms an adverse analytical finding in Valieva’s sample

(Why Sweden? The Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s [RUSADA] laboratory is currently suspended by WADA, hence testing is outsourced and carried out by WADA-accredited laboratories. In this instance, testing was designated to the Stockholm laboratory.)

February 8, 2022 – According to the International Testing Agency (ITA), a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm confirms an adverse analytical finding in Valieva’s sample.

February 8, 2022 – Valieva is notified and provisionally suspended by RUSADA.

February 8, 2022 – The medal ceremony for the figure skating team event is postponed. Later, reports emerge of a failed drugs test by a member of the ROC team.

February 9, 2022 – Valieva challenges provisional suspension; RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee lifts suspension.

February 10, 2022 – Valieva trains as normal at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.

February 11, 2022 – ITA confirms Valieva failed a test for a banned substance in December; the ITA, on behalf of the IOC, WADA and ISU, say they are appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) calling for Valieva’s provisional suspension to be reinstated.

February 15, 2022 – Valieva is due to compete in the women’s single skating short program event at the Beijing Games.

February 17, 2022 – Valieva is due to compete in the women’s single skating free skating event at the Beijing Games.

Who are the key players involved?

Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) — Independent international body established to settle sporting disputes through arbitration.

International Testing Agency (ITA) — Independent agency in charge of drugs testing during the Beijing Games.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) — Global independent agency in charge of overseeing drugs testing around the world.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) — Russia’s national anti-doping organization affiliated to WADA.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) — Governing body of all National Olympic Committees worldwide responsible for organizing Summer and Winter Games.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) — National Olympic Committee representing Russia.

International Skating Union (ISU) — International governing body overseeing competitive ice skating disciplines.

