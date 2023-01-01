Miami QB Bridgewater leaves with finger injury vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Miami’s matchup against the New England Patriots with a right finger injury. Bridgewater made the start Sunday in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who is in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Miami led 14-10 in the third quarter and faced third-and-15 when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for receiver Trent Sherfield. New England safety Kyle Dugger intercepted it and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Nick Folk’s extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.

