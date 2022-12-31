Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over George Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 130. Haliburton then made a free throw with 5.3 seconds left to push Indiana’s lead to 131-127 before George hit a 3 as time expired.

