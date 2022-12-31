Southern Utah secures 94-88 OT win over UT Rio Grande Valley

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Tevian Jones had 21 points and Southern Utah turned back UT Rio Grande Valley 94-88 in overtime. Jones shot 5 for 7 from 3-point range for the Thunderbirds (10-5, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Jason Spurgin added 18 points on 8-of-10 from shooting, eight rebounds and five blocks. Harrison Butler contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. SUU’s Maizen Fausett hit two free throws with 3:39 left in OT to tie the game at 82 and Dee Barnes gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good on a layup 49 seconds later. Butler’s layup with 14 seconds left sent the game to OT tied at 79. Will Johnston led the way for the Vaqueros (8-6, 0-2) with 31 points.

