Braves acquire LHP Luetge from Yankees for 2 minor leaguers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers. The Yankees acquired right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. The 35-year-old Luetge posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in each of the last two seasons with New York. The left-hander was 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA and two saves in 2022. He had 60 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings. In 2021, Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA and one save. The 24-year-old Diaz was 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022.

