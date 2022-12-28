Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
New
Published 3:34 AM

Texas Tech wins 29th straight at home, beats S.C. State

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Texas Tech extended its home winning streak to 29 with a 110-71 rout of South Carolina State. Texas Tech (10-2) also won its sixth consecutive game, including three straight with 100-plus points. Daniel Batcho added 17 points for the Aggies, which shot 64% and made 14 of 28 from long range. Pop Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon had 14 points apiece and Jaylon Tyson added 13. Isaacs and Tyson combined for seven 3s. Raquan Brown scored 17 points for South Carolina State (2-13).

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content