Max’s wild ride: TCU QB Duggan goes from lost job to playoff
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
Max Duggan has had a wild, four-year ride as TCU’s quarterback. He needed unexpected heart surgery before his sophomore year and played most of last season with a broken bone in his foot. He then went from losing his starting job going into this season with a new coaching staff to being the Heisman Trophy runner-up. The fourth-year senior makes his 42nd career start Saturday for the 12-1 Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Duggan has thrown for 3,321 yards with 30 touchdowns, and run for 404 yards with six more scores.