Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson had 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, helping the Golden State Warriors top the Charlotte Hornets 110-105. Thompson went 5 for 12 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and four assists. Jordan Poole had 24 points and six assists for Golden State. Kuminga finished with 14 points and five rebounds. LaMelo Bell overcame 7-of-25 shooting — 2 for 11 from deep — to finish with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte completed the second game of a back-to-back after losing 124-113 at Portland on Monday.

