Jets suffer third straight loss, lose 4-1 to Wild

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and assist in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory Tuesday that handed the Winnipeg Jets their first three-game losing streak of the season. Samuel Walker also scored his first NHL goal for the Wild, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his 14th game of the season for Minnesota. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who began a two-game homestand. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg, which continues to be hit by injuries and is 1-4-0 in its last five games.

