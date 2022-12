LONDON (AP) — Liverpool has completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old Gakpo who scored three goals at the World Cup will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday. Chelsea has agreed to sign striker David Datro Fofana from Norwegian club Molde. The 20-year-old Ivory Coast international will join Chelsea on New Year’s Day.

