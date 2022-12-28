Carr hits 10 3s, scores 41, No. 6 Texas beats A&M-Commerce

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr tied a Texas record with 10 3-pointers and matched his career high with 41 points as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Texas A&M-Commerce 97-72. Carr, a senior, previously scored 41 while playing for Minnesota against Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2021. He scored 33 points in the first half alone Tuesday, matching a Texas record for a half set by Jim Krivacs in 1978. Carr converted 13 of 19 shots in 30 minutes, including 10 of 15 3-pointers. He has totaled 103 points in his last four games. Freshman Dillon Mitchell added 16 points for Texas. C.J. Roberts scored 20 points to lead A&M-Commerce.

