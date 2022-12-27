Hilton’s quick hit with Cowboys may be spark for larger role

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — T.Y. Hilton’s notable first catch with Dallas could mean a quicker path to a larger role with the playoff-bound Cowboys. Hilton caught a 52-yarder on third-and-30 in the fourth quarter of last week’s 40-34 victory over Philadelphia. Dallas was down seven at the time with the Eagles poised to clinch the NFC East. Instead, the Cowboys are still alive in the division race going into a game at Tennessee on Thursday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott says the big play to Hilton is a quick way to build trust with a new receiver. Hilton signed as a free agent this month after a 10-year career with Indianapolis.

