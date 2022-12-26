Tatum has 41, Celtics push back on Giannis, Bucks 139-118

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics beat the Bucks 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA. Jaylen Brown scored 13 of his 29 in the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his temper after a hard pick sent him to the floor and retaliated by shoving the Celtics All-Star. Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident. Antetokounmpo added 27 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.