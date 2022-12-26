Sabres game at Columbus postponed due to travel restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL. Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region. A makeup date has yet to be determined. A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close 50 inches of snow on the area since Friday. The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus on Tuesday morning following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break.

