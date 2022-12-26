McClanahan buzzer beater gives Hawaii first title over SMU

HONOLULU (AP) — Jovan McClanahan gave Hawaii fans in general and Rainbow Warriors fans in particular a delayed Christmas present, hitting a long, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 58-57 win over SMU in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. McClanahan’s shot, after he weaved up the court before launching his shot a couple steps behind the 3-point line, gave Hawaii its first tournament title in the event it hosts. Bernardo Da Silva and Beon Riley both had 13 points to lead Hawaii. McClanahan had five points. Phelps had 20 points to lead the Mustangs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.