Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Bellinger’s fumble in Minnesota territory short-circuited one New York Giants drive and the ball kept slipping out of players’ hands in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired kept New York from clinching a playoff spot after Seattle and Detroit had lost on Saturday. Among the mistakes were dropped passes, a blocked punt, penalties and an interception thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones. New York will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home next week against Indianapolis.

