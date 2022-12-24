Siakam and Anunoby score 26, Raptors beat Cavs 118-107

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, and O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points as the Toronto Raptors rolled to a 118-107 victory over the Cavaliers, becoming the first East team to win in Cleveland this season. Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 18, helping Toronto beat the Cavaliers for the third time in three games this season. The Raptors made a season-high 19 3-pointers with Anunoby tying his career best with six. VanVleet’s third trey of the third quarter gave Toronto an 83-57 lead three minutes in, prompting Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff to pull his entire starting lineup. The Cavaliers fell to 16-3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including 11-1 against the East.

