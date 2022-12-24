Huntley, Ravens beat Falcons 17-9, secure playoff spot

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Huntley threw a first-half touchdown pass, and the Baltimore defense kept the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone in a 17-9 victory that ended up assuring a playoff spot for the Ravens. About a half-hour after Baltimore took care of the Falcons, New England lost to Cincinnati to put the Ravens in the playoffs. The Ravens won for the second time in three games without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been out with a knee injury. Gus Edwards ran for 99 yards and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 59 for Baltimore. Atlanta has lost four straight and was eliminated from playoff contention.

