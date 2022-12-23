QB C.J. Stroud is still defining his legacy at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud is 21-3 as the starting quarterback at No. 4 Ohio State. The junior is a two-time offensive player of the year in the Big Ten and he’s been a Heisman Trophy finalist the past two seasons. But the Buckeyes have also failed to win the Big Ten the past two years. Stroud and his teammates get a chance to write a storybook ending: Ohio State will play top-ranked Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal on Dec. 31 for a berth in the national championship game. Stroud is already a top NFL prospect. It’s just a matter of when.

