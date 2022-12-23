D-backs trade Varsho to Jays, receive Moreno, Gurriel

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno is one of the game’s top prospects. He made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles last season. The Blue Jays get Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022.

