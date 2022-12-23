Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers didn’t reveal terms when announcing the deal. A person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million. It could go up to $74 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced at the time. Jenkins’ contract was set to expire at the end of the season.