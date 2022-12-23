AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the new deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension. Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

