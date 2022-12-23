Air Force beats Baylor 30-15 in chilly Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Haaziq Daniels had a short scoring run and threw a touchdown pass in Air Force’s 30-15 victory over Baylor in cold conditions Thursday night in the Armed Forces Bowl. The game kicked off with a temperature of 13 degrees and a wind chill of minus 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, the home of TCU, Baylor’s Big 12 rival. Baylor officials announced it was the coldest kickoff temperature in the history of the program. Daniels had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard scored pass out of Air Force’s run-oriented triple-option offense. Brad Roberts rushed for two touchdowns, and Matthew Dapore had a 37-yard field goal for the Falcons. Robert ran for 116 yards, his school-record 20th career game with triple-digit rushing yardage.

