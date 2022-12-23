After World Cup dispute, Onana ends career with Cameroon

MILAN (AP) — Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana has ended his career with the national team. The decision comes one month after the 26-year-old player was sent home from the World Cup in a dispute with coach Rigobert Song. The Inter Milan player posted a statement on Twitter saying “my story with the Cameroonian national team has come to an end.” The last of Onana’s 34 international games was the 1-0 loss to Switzerland on Nov. 24 at the World Cup in Qatar. Onana later released a statement at the tournament referring to his disagreement with Song over team tactics.

