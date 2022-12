MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Dwayne Cohill had 26 points in Youngstown State’s 76-65 victory against Central Michigan. Cohill had three steals for the Penguins. Malek Green added 16 points and Brandon Rush scored 15. Brian Taylor finished with 15 points for the Chippewas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.