Woolen still learning in standout rookie season for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the most part, Tariq Woolen’s rookie season in Seattle has gotten one glowing review after another. He has six interceptions, which is tied for the league lead and the most by any rookie. He’s making a case for defensive rookie of the year. And he’s already getting special treatment from opponents choosing not to throw his direction at times. But for all the accolades Woolen has received, he’s still a young and inexperienced cornerback prone to the occasional mistake. His miscue in coverage led to a long touchdown by San Francisco’s George Kittle in last week’s loss.

