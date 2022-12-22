Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone scored twice in the third period to help the Vegas Golden Knights break a home dry spell and continue their domination of the Arizona Coyotes with a 5-2 victory. The Knights lost six of their previous seven games at home, but improved their record to 11-3 all-time against Arizona in Las Vegas and 18-7 overall. Stone scored his 13th and 14th goals as part of a four-goal third period by the Knights that followed a 1-1 tie after two.

