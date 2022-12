MUNCIE, Ind. — Jaylin Sellers had 17 points in Ball State’s 58-54 victory against Georgia Southern. Sellers also contributed seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Basheer Jihad and Jarron Coleman scored 12 points each. Carlos Curry finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Eagles

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.