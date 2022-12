EL PASO, Texas — Malique Jacobs had 17 points in Kent State’s 73-63 victory over New Mexico State at the Sun Bowl Invitational. Jacobs was 8 of 16 shooting for the Golden Flashes. Sincere Carry scored 15 points and added four steals. VonCameron Davis added 12 points. The Aggies were led by Issa Muhammad, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

