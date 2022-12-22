Devils beat Panthers 4-2 to end six-game skid

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored twice and Yegor Sharangovich had the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period as the New Jersey Devils beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 to snap a six-game skid. Tomas Tatar added an empty-netter and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 34 saves for the Devils, who were 0-5-1 since a win at home against Chicago on Dec. 6. Eric Staal and Eetu Luostarinen had goals for Florida, which has lost two straight and five of seven. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

