Wong scores 24, No. 22 Miami outlasts No. 6 Virginia 66-64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64. Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier had 10 for the Hurricanes, who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers. Miami led 61-51 on a free throw by Wong with 1:56 to play. Virginia went on an 8-0 run from there. Kihei Clark’s layup with 26 seconds left made it 61-59, and Clark made three free throws with 5 seconds remaining to get the Cavaliers within 65-64, but Virginia couldn’t finish it off and lost its second straight.

