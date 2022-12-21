Skip to Content
Strong scores 22, Tennessee Tech defeats Kentucky Christian

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Strong scored 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Kentucky Christian 104-72 on Tuesday night.

Strong had five rebounds and six assists for the Golden Eagles (4-9). Jaylen Sebree scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Erik Oliver shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The victory broke a six-game slide for the Golden Eagles.

Isaiah Francis led the way for the Knights (0-3) with 20 points and two steals. Kourtney Ware added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Kentucky Christian. In addition, David Woodard had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

