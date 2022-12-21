SAN DIEGO — Led by Darrion Trammell’s 18 points, the San Diego State Aztecs defeated the UCSD Tritons 62-46. The Aztecs are now 9-3 on the season, while the Tritons dropped to 5-7.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.