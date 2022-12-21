LYNCHBURG, Va. — Led by Jonathan Jackson’s 23 points, the Liberty Flames defeated the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs 88-50 on Wednesday. The Flames are now 9-4 on the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.