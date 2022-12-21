Cubs, All-Star SS Swanson finalize $177 million, 7-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is joining the Chicago Cubs, finalizing a $177 million, seven-year contract. The addition of Swanson is the biggest of three major moves by the Cubs since the end of the season. Right-hander Jameson Taillon signed a four-year contract worth roughly $68 million, and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger got a $17.5 million, one-year deal. The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in 162 games for Atlanta.

