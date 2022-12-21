Canes beat Devils, move into 1st in Metropolitan Division

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored 20 seconds into the game and rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov stopped the first 35 shots he faced as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the struggling New Jersey Devils 4-1 in a matchup of Metropolitan Division leaders. Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a 12-game points streak and moved into first place in the division, two points ahead of the Devils. Kochetkov made 37 saves overall. The Devils lost their sixth straight game. Jack Hughes scored with 4:36 remaining as the Devils avoided their first shutout of the season.

