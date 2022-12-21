Bulls snap 4-game slide, top short-handed Heat 113-103

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Chicago Bulls stopped a four-game slide by beating the short-handed Miami Heat 113-103. Zach LaVine scored 21 and Coby White added 14 for the Bulls, who used a 30-7 run in the second half to take control. Bam Adebayo made his first nine shots and scored 27 points for Miami. Adebayo also had 12 rebounds for the Heat, who got 19 from Tyler Herro, 18 from Haywood Highsmith, 14 from Victor Oladipo and 13 from Duncan Robinson.

