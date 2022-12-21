Appleby, Wake Forest upend No. 14 Duke 81-70 in ACC play

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists to help Wake Forest beat No. 14 Duke 81-70, ending the Blue Devils’ eight-game road winning streak. Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons, who took down their highly ranked instate peer with a confident performance that had them leading nearly the entire game. Wake Forest led 39-30 at halftime, then pushed that margin to as many as 15 points. Jaylen Blakes had a career-high 17 points to lead Duke, which didn’t have top freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead due to non-COVID illnesses.

