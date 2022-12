BURLINGTON, Vt. — JT Shumate’s 19 points helped Toledo defeat Vermont 84-72. Shumate also contributed five rebounds for the Rockets. Setric Millner Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds. Rayj Dennis scored 16 points. The Catamounts were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 20 points.

