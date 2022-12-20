Falcons’ Pees resumes lead role with defense following scare

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision with a player that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans. The 73-year-old Pees has resumed his normal duties at the Falcons practice facility, but is still being monitored by coach Arthur Smith. Pees missed Sunday’s game after he was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Pees was released in time to fly back to Atlanta with the team following the Saints’ 21-18 win.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.