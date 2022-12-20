Chiefs’ Mahomes making MVP bid with more balanced approach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making another run at the MVP award, but he’s doing it in a different manner than in 2018, when he won his first trophy. Back then, he was airing the ball out in an offense predicated on big plays, even if it often led to interceptions and other mistakes. Mahomes still has that aggressiveness in his game, and he said Tuesday that he probably always will. But he’s also learned to take his game to the limit without going over the proverbial line, and that’s a big reason why he’s on pace to break Peyton Manning’s NFL single-season yardage record.

