Carrier’s OT goal leads Predators over Oilers 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Jordan Gross also scored for Nashville, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Juuse Saros made 31 saves to help the Predators end an eight-game skid against the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two power-play goals and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton, which has lost three straight. Connor McDavid had two assists and Jack Campbell made 30 saves. In the extra period, Carrier took a long pass from Cody Glass and snapped a wrist shot past Campbell for the win.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.