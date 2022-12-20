Brentford striker Toney charged with more betting violations

LONDON (AP) — Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged by the English Football Association with 30 more breaches of betting rules. Toney was charged in November with with 232 alleged breaches between 2017 to 2021. The west London club says it has been informed by the governing body of the additional alleged breaches. Toney has until Jan. 4 to provide a response. The additional charges stem from alleged breaches between March 2017 and February 2019. Toney said last month that he was assisting the FA with its investigation. He is third in the Premier League with 10 goals this season.

