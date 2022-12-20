Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion. The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage. He also is a former Michigan State basketball player and a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000. Sarver was suspended by the NBA in September over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

